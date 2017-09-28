Ropapa Mensah scores his 6th goal for Islanders in USL

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Ghanaian attacker Kwamina Ropapa Mensah scored the only goal for Harrisburg City Islanders as they eased past Ottawa Fury in the United Soccer League (USL) on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old scored his sixth goal of the season as the City Islanders stretched their unbeaten run to four matches in the USL as the currently lie 12th in the Eastern conference

Mensah delivered a superb strike on the 46th minute mark to power his side who down to 10-men to a crucial victory over their counterparts as they kept their play-off dreams alive.

The on-loan player from Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies is enjoying his football in USL and could seal a pernament move next summer.