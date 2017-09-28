Roman Ridge School tops Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 3 years in a row

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-28

The Roman Ridge School (TRRS) was awarded 21 medals at this year’s Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition.

The awards represent the highest number of medals for any school in Ghana. During a special awards ceremony held at TRRS, Mrs. Valerie Mainoo (Principal, TRRS) congratulated the winning students.

Mr. John Apea, the African Regional Co-ordinator of the Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) commended TRRS for their consistent outstanding performance in the prestigious writing competition over the years.

Special messages of congratulations were extended by Special Guests, Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe (Retd. Supreme Court Judge) and Rev. Dr. Joyce R. Aryee (Chair of the Academic Board of Governors, TRRS) to the pupils, teachers and families – proclaiming it as a victory for The Roman Ridge School and an achievement for the youth of Ghana.

Other dignitaries who celebrated the parents, staff and students were: Mr. Gideon Commey, Africa Youth Coordinator for the RCS, Mrs. Celine Duros, Director at Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology and Mrs. Aseye Tamakloe, a Professor at the National Film and Television Institute and global first place winner of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition in 1994.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition is the world’s oldest schools’ international writing competition, managed by The Royal Commonwealth Society since 1883.

Every year, it offers all Commonwealth youth aged 18 and below the opportunity to express their hopes for the future, opinions of the present, and thoughts on the past through the written word.

The competition is used to build confidence, develop writing skills, support creativity and encourage critical thinking, using literacy to empower young people to become global citizens.

In 2017, over 12,300 young people from across the Commonwealth nations took part. About 128 judges scrutinised entries around the theme, ‘A Commonwealth for Peace,’ with topics that challenged young writers to consider peace at every level – from the personal to the political to the pan-Commonwealth.

Thousands of young people took part, writing stories, poems, essays and scripts about this important and contemporary topic.

The competition was run in partnership with Cambridge University Press. TRRS’s performance in this prestigious competition in recent years is unmatched. In 2015, TRRS broke records winning 23 medals (7 Bronze, 7 Silver & 9 Gold), the most of any school in Ghana for that year. In 2016, TRRS emerged with the most medals of any school in the country again with pupils receiving a total of 19 medals (5 Bronze, 6 Silver & 8 Gold) and was the only school in Ghana to be awarded Gold medals that year.

The Roman Ridge School (TRRS) was founded in 2002 and is a private co-educational institution of approximately 550 students, from ages 4 to 18.