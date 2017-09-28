Reality Ghana feeds and shelters one thousand street children at Agbogbloshie

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Renowned Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) group, Reality Ghana, hosted, fed and sheltered about one thousand less privileged children at Agbogbloshie market in Accra on Saturday, September 23rd on their headlined project dubbed ‘Meals on Wheels’.

Many children accompanied by their guardians converged at the event grounds to register for the event in the early hours of Saturday.

The children after registering were taken through free medical screening which included the test for malaria, vital statistics, deworming and dental inspections after which most of them were registered onto the new National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The children were not left to their fate to go back to labor for their future rather, they were mentored by the volunteers who turned up to make the event graceful. The lads were encouraged to take education seriously in other to have a sustainable future.

The Great Thinkers Club who partnered Reality Ghana to make this outreach a huge success assisted the team to put smiles on the faces of the children by donating books and shoes to some of the participants.

Reality Ghana was able to fulfill their objective of providing care and support to the less privileged in the society and attainment of SDGs #3 while working hard to get children off the streets.