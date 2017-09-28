Political party sympathizers are being pushed into National security agency – MP alleges

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: Kwabena Agyare

2017-09-28

Member of Parliament for Buem constituency in the Volta region, Hon Daniel Ashiamah has alleged that party supporters are being pushed into the national Security agency a move he described as being dangerous for the country.

Speaking on Agoo TV’s Yensempa show to host Bonohene Baffour Awuah, Hon Daniel Ashiamah said that the National security Agency is now divided into two because there are party National security officials operating in the service and there original national security officials who passed through the requisite procedures to be appointed into the service.

“We have to plead with government to provide identification for National Security officials.

Some of them do not have any ID cards because they are party National security officials. We have the original national security officers but the Political party ones have been mixed up with them”- He said.

He explained that the influence of parties in the agency is not healthy for the country. According to him, some officials of the service cannot mention the names of their supervising officials when they are going to make arrests. “Most of them cannot mention the names of their superiors. All they l say when you question them is, my boss sent me.”- He added.

Hon. Daniel Ashiamah said that moving on, National security officials should not be made to make arrests like that of Appiah stadium’s because it is the duty of the police service to make an arrest of that sort except the police had no knowledge of the comment made by Appiah Stadium.

According to Buem MP, he was surprised that Appiah Stadium was arrested with handcuffs when all the National security could have done was invite him over to explain issues.

He explained the comments made by the NDC serial caller did not deserve an arrest of that sort because there has been several instances where party sympathizers of the NPP vented out the worst insult on former president Mahama.

The outspoken legislator called on government to come up with new forms of identification for National security officials aside their normal Identification cards.

According to him, the growing number of people who claim to be National security Personnel is alarming and if nothing is done to salvage the situation, someone may commit a crime of killing or injuring someone all in the name of being a national security official.

His comments follows reports that indicated that popular NDC serial Frank Kwaku Appiah generally known as Appiah stadium was arrested by a national security official with assistance Ashanti Regional Police.

The NDC serial caller was arrested over comments he made alleging that president Akufo-Addo smokes marijuana, a banned substance in Ghana.

According to the police, his arrest was to substantiate his allegations and help the police in its investigations.