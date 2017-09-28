Persons behind Appiah Stadium’s arrest must be sacked – Joseph Yamin

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-28

Former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506590918_297_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin has called for the heads of persons behind the the arrest of popular National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller, Appiah Stadium in Kumasi.

“If it is not the President himself who caused the arrest, the person responsible must be fired”, he suggested.

Frank Kwaku Appiah popular known as Appiah Stadium was arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command and later transferred the Police CID headquarters in Accra for alleging President Akufo-Addo is a drug addict.

He was granted police bail on same evening following orders of President Akufo-Addo whom he accused of according to Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid.

Commenting on the development on Kumasi-based Abusua FM, the former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister stated the arrest of the NDC serial caller is unwarranted and forms no basis in law, accusing the police of also acting unprofessionally.

“It was wrong and unwarranted to arrest Appiah Stadium and handcuff him for insulting a President”, the aspiring Ashanti Regional chairman of the opposition NDC told host of the program.

“This is not the first time a sitting President like Nana Akufo-Addo has been insulted in public. We have witnessed many in the country”, Joseph Yamin pointed out to Kwame Adinkra.

“Those who caused the arrest must be sacked from office. I don’t want to believe Hopeson Adoye is the behind that “, he added.