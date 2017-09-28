OmniBank launches pack for health facilities, churches and schools

Business News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

OmniBank has launched a new package for schools, churches and health facilities to provide the missing funding support for institutions that fall under these sectors.

According to Head of Business and Personal Banking of the bank, Ebow Quayson, there is currently no institution that is dedicated to providing the various financial needs of these sectors hence the introduction of the HCS Pack for them.

He said, “These institutions have working capital needs, they have asset finance needs, they have project finance needs that need to be met. We don’t have institutions that have particular focus for these sectors that is why the product development committee of the bank sat down to think through carefully what are the various products and services that we can provide for these segments”.

The HealthPlus, EducationPlus and PraizPlus pack seek to provide services such as credit products and services; deposit, investment and account management services; transaction banking products and services as well as other tailor-made solutions to the identified sectors.

To benefit from the various packages under the pack, an institution has to belong to a regulatory body such as the Christian Council, Ghana Education Service, Pharmaceutical Council Ghana, among others.

Also, applicants must have existed for at least 12months, with a proven management capability and evidence they can repay the facility their being provided.