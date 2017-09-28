NSS boss impressed by ‘bumper harvest’ on farms

Business News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-28

Acting Executive Director of National Service Scheme (NSS), Mustapha Ussif <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506588397_352_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The acting Executive Director of National Service Scheme (NSS), Mustapha Ussif, has expressed his delight with the yield on the Scheme’s farms at Dawhwenya.

The visit by the head of the NSS on Tuesday, was to support and supervise personnel at the farms as they begin the harvest of the 250 acres of maize farm.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Ussif said he was impressed with the yield on the farm.

He added that, “close to 1,000 bags have been packed, and we are looking forward to hit 15,000 bags after harvesting on all our farms.”

According to him, the Scheme only concentrated on maize and poultry this year, but will venture into other cereals and animal husbandry in the next year.

He also used the opportunity to thank Government for releasing a budget of Gh¢25,000,000 to support the Scheme’s programs such as Youth in Agriculture, reviving the borehole drilling unit and other entrepreneurship programs.

“The Scheme has so far posted over 5000 personnel to support the agriculture sector. Some of these personnel were posted to support Planting for Food and Jobs, the Scheme’s farms, Private and state owned farms,” he added

The NSS boss was accompanied on his trip by the acting Deputy Director in charge of Finance and Administration, Madam Gifty Oware-Aboagye, and Director of Project for the Scheme, Madam Dorinda Agar.

Harvesting is currently ongoing on the 600 acre land at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, 150 acre at Yeziesi, Tatala and 60 acres in Damango all in the Northern Region, 150 acres at Brenam in the Brong Ahafo Region.