NPP shall face a massive humiliating defeat in 2020 – Kwaku Boahen

A Deputy National Communications Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen has predicted a humiliating defeat for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over increment in the price of petroleum products.

The NPP he noted lambasted former President John Dramani Mahama over the increment of fuel prices and they promised to reduce it drastically if they should win power. They have won power now however, we are witnessing more increment under this ‘’substandard government.’’

A thorough assessment has revealed that for every litre of petrol now sold at GHc4.39, there was a tax component of GH2.17 constituting about 49 percent of the ex-pump price. The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers has lamented over the development and has further called for a review of the prices.

However, Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko says the internal market component is a demand-and-supply function, which is often affected by other geographical developments across oil producing countries.

But commenting on it, Kwaku Boahen slammed the government for failing in the delivery of their own promises. ‘’They deceived Ghanaians in 2016 with their ambitious campaign promises.

But after winning power, they have failed to fulfill these promises.

The way and manner they are handling the fuel prices will send them into opposition in 2020. They shall face a massive defeat. The NDC will win the 2020 elections because the NPP has made it so easy for us by their incompetence.’’