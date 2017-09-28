Nmai Dzorn residents lament over pungent stench from Zoomlion HQ

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-27

Residents of Nmai Dzorn in the Adentan Municipality, are complaining bitterly about the pungent stench emanating from broken down waste collection trucks of Zoomlion Ghana Limited parked in front of its headquarters.

According to them, drivers of these trucks leave them loaded with refuse over a weekend before it is towed away.

They fear the the situation exposes them health hazards, as they also bemoaned the negative effect it is having on their businesses in the area.

‘They park it (the broken down trucks) during the weekends, Friday, and it will be there until Monday. The other time there was even a dead dog in it so you can imagine,” a baker in the area complained.

Over the years, business owners and residents who operate their businesses or live close to the Zoomlion Headquarters, have had to live with the sickening stench from broken down waste trucks of a company that has won awards for its role in collecting and managing waste in Ghana.

The residents claim every attempt to draw the attention of the Company has failed.

The residents say they find it ironic that the immediate surroundings of the beautiful edifice for one of Ghana’s leading waste management firms, is left unkempt with plastic waste dotted in gutters, amid bushes worsened by unbearable smell.