NGO expresses worry about the dearth of midwives at CHPS compounds

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-28

Dr Michael Wombeogo, the Executive Director of the Participatory Action for Rural Development Alternatives (PARDA), a Non-Governmental Organization, has expressed worry about the lack of midwives in many Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) in the Region.

The Director of PARDA, made the call during ground durbar held at Serigu –Nyorkokor near Bolgatanga Municipality.

It was aimed at getting the support of the community members to help confront the cultural barriers that prevent the adoption of optimal breastfeeding behaviour, as well as create demand for ante-natal and post-natal services.

He said the project dubbed, “Mother Baby Friendly Health Facility Initiative (MBFHI) Project” was to ensure increased demand for ante-natal and post natal services, early initiation of breast feeding by every new mother within 30 minutes after birth, exclusive breastfeeding and promote basic essential new-born care including Kangaroo Mother Care.

He said his outfit over the years has embarked on community mobilization, advocacy and sensitization programmes aimed at getting more midwives into the CHPS compounds but this has not led to the expected results.

Funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, with support from UNICEF Ghana and the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the MBFHI would target traditional rulers, mothers of new born babies, pregnant women, husbands, mothers-in-law, community leaders, religious leaders, the informal sector actors and change agents at the Serigu-Nyorkoku community and communities in the municipality.

The project, he said, was also targeting individuals and groups to be taught proper cord care among others using existing GHS protocols and the need to provide respectful, courteous and supportive facility-based care for every mother and every baby at the health facility level.

He said advocacy programme would also focus on various areas including care during pregnancy, labour and delivery; postnatal care with more emphasis on the first 24 hours and first week of life; early initiation of breastfeeding and exclusive breastfeeding of up to six months including lactation management, infant and young child feeding; as well as care of the sick child and good hygiene practices.

Mrs Ameyure Eunice, a Nutrition Officer, used the occasion to educate the community members about the importance exclusive breastfeeding and the need for mothers to regularly visit health facilities to access healthcare.

Mr Francis Amoah, the Assemblyman for the Serigu –Nyorkokor electoral, area urged traditional and religious leaders to ensure that exclusive breastfeeding is upheld in the community.