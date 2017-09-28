NDC gurus wanted Appiah Stadium jailed – Rev. Owusu Bempah

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

It has emerged that it was the wish of some leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that foul-mouthed member of their party, Frank Kwaku Appiah aka Appiah Stadium, was jailed for insulting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The NDC gurus reportedly called certain kingpins in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to go all out and ensure that Appiah Stadium, a staunch supporter of ex-President Mahama and serial caller, was severely punished by the law.

Rev. Owusu Bempah, leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International (GWPMI), who played a key role in ensuring that Appiah Stadium was set free, made the shocking revelation Wednesday morning.

“Some NDC top members, whose identities I will not disclose, called me and other top NPP members, telling us not to help Appiah Stadium to be released from the firm clutches of the law,” the powerful man of God said on Hello Fm – a Kumasi-based radio station.

According to him, the NDC gurus, in a plain language, said Appiah Stadium was very disrespectful as he had periodically insulted some top men in the country; and so should be made to suffer for insulting the president.

Rev. Owusu Bempah stated that he and Madam Ama Busia, a respected member in the NPP, rejected the wish of those NDC top members and rather went ahead to apologize to the president on behalf of Appiah Stadium.

Nana Pardons Appiah

President Akufo-Addo displayed maturity yesterday as he ordered for the immediate release of Appiah Stadium, who was then under arrest, for raining insults on him without justification.

Appiah Stadium, a former security man at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, was picked up from his house at Pakyi New Site Tuesday morning after he had insulted President Akufo-Addo.

His recorded audio, on which he hurled filthy words on President Akufo-Addo, had then gone viral on virtually all the social media platforms. He described the president as ‘wee smoker’ and other unprintable vituperations.

Owusu Bempah Raps Appiah

Rev. Owusu Bempah, who was once verbally attacked by Appiah Stadium for no justification, said he decided to play key roles to help Appiah Stadium regain his freedom because “I am a man of God and the Bible talks about forgiveness.”

He however expressed sadness about how Appiah Stadium had started talking on radio, reminding the NDC serial caller that he should not be deceived to believe that the entire NDC membership rooted for his release.

Rev. Owusu Bempah said Appiah Stadium would be surprised to know that some of the top NDC members that he (Appiah Stadium) had started praising after his release, secretly worked for him to be locked up in police cells.

Slams Asiedu Nketia

The man of God also expressed gross worry over NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia’s remark that the National Security operatives should have offered protection for Appiah Stadium for expressing his opinion.

“I respect Asiedu Nketia a lot. In fact, he is one of the politicians in the country that I respect so much, but this time round he got it wrong to say that Appiah Stadium acted based on freedom of expression and so he should be protected,” he fumed.

Mahama’s Intervention

Rev. Owusu Bempah, who led Appiah Stadium to Madam Ama Busia to ask for forgiveness, disclosed that Appiah called Mr. Mahama severally but the ex-Ghanaian leader did not pick the calls.

He said Appiah was calling the former president to add his voice for him to be pardoned but his calls were not responded to “so Appiah then cried that the NDC had turned their back at him at that crucial time”.

Rev. Owusu Bempah said Appiah, who then looked remorseful, called another NDC member, who in turn called Mr. Mahama – who was outside the country – to inform him about Appiah Stadium’s predicament.

“That man then called Mr. Mahama, who in turn called on phone and spoke to Madam Ama Busia to ask for forgiveness for Appiah Stadium,” the man of God disclosed.