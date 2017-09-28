NCA shuts down Montie FM

The station failed to pay its license fee <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506597287_621_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Montie FM, a radio station sympathetic to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been shut down by the National Communications Authority over unpaid license fee.

The station, according to StarrFMonline.com sources, went off the air around 3pm Wednesday evening after it persistently failed to heed to caution by the regulator to pay up its debt.

The source further added that a sister station of Montie, Radio Gold, is also hugely indebted to the NCA and has been ordered to pay up or be shut down in a month’s time.

Montie FM became popular in the build-up to the 2016 elections when some panelists who had appeared on a political show were jailed by the Supreme Court for threatening judges with death.

قالب وردپرس

Comments