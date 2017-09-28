Nana Addo will not be able to deliver on his promises – Senior Police Officer

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

2017-09-28

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506580188_175_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A senior police who is yet to be identified has said in a leaked tape that she feels sad for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because the number one gentleman of land will not be able to achieve his good intentions for Ghanaians.

The senior police officer believes although the president is committed to delivering his promises he will be unable to do so because of some appointees surrounding him.

The leaked tape was a conversation she had with maverick musician and member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame A-Plus over his allegations against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff that theY were thieves and corrupt.

The Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service recently described as baseless and unsubstantiated allegations of thievery and corruption leveled against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff by Kwame Asare Obeng popularly called A Plus.

The Department has thus cleared the two- Messers Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye- of any wrongdoing. A statement issued and signed by the Director General of the Police CID, Bright Oduro said after weeks of investigations it was evident the allegations by A Plus lack credibility. However, it has emerged that the statement was cooked by the CID despite strong evidence gatnhered on same matter.

In the said tape, the senior officer coached A-Plus on how he should eat back his words on the allegations against Asenso and Jinapor. She confirmed in the tape that A-Plus wasn’t wrong in his corruption accusations per what they found at Korle-Bu.

“That on August 27, 2017 A Plus made allegations of corruption and thievery against Messers Asenso Boakye and Jinapor on his facebook post. “The allegations of thievery was dropped by A-Plus but that of corruption was maintained,” the statement from the CID had said.

When probed further on the issue of corruption A Plus cited an intervention by the two Chiefs of Staff on a matter involving the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

“That following a petition by Unibank Ghana Limited to the effect that the management of Korle Bu had abrogated an existing MOU with them without any reason and that the Korle Bu had not treated them fairly, Messers Asenso-Boakye and Jinapor among others intervened to seek clarity from the hospital’s management regarding the said petition,” the statement said.

The Police CID did not find the intervention by the two as illegal or inconsistent with the laws of the country, stating, “the allegation of corruption of corruption was found to be baseless, unsubstantiated and without credibility.”