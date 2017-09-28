Nadowli-Kaleo district ready for ‘One-district, one-factory’ project – DCE

Business News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

The Nadowli-Kaleo District Assembly in the Upper West Region has assured the Ministry of Trade and Industry of its readiness for the kick off of the ‘One-district, one-factory’ policy by the NPP government.

This was disclosed when a delegation from the Ministry of Trade and Industry called on the District Chief Executive, Katherine T. Lankono on Wednesday to request for 500 acres of plot of land for the implementation of the ‘‘One-district, one-factory’.

Hon. Katherine assured the ministry of the assembly’s readiness as a feasibility study of the district to ensure there are potential raw materials that can feed any factory to be established by the government has already been done.

She said the Assembly will have consultative meeting with the Chiefs and landlords of the various traditional areas for the plots of land.

The DCE said the visit marks a giant step towards the fulfillment of major promises made by the governing NPP in the heat of the 2016 general elections.

She said when the project is implemented it will help expand the economy of the district by providing employment for the unemployed youth.

According to the delegation, three investors are already interested in coming to invest in the District.