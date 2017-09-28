Multiple vehicular accidents on Graphic Road

An witness blamed the incident on brake failure <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506638674_64_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A multiple vehicular accident involving an Ambulance and three other saloon cars occurred on the Graphic Road in the late morning of Thursday.

Mr Mohaamed Arabi, who witnessed the accident, which occurred around 11:10 hours, told the Ghana News Agency that he suspected a break failure on one of the vehicles and as a result, it run into the vehicle in front, which also hit the others.

There was no casualty, however food stuffs loaded in the back seat of one of the vehicles scattered on the road.

When the GNA got to the spot the ambulance was being driven away from the accident site.

Police personnel who arrived at the accident scene took charge of the situation and managed the flow of traffic and also moved away the accident vehicles.

