Mexico leads maiden edition of Diplomacy meets Business Series

Business News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: moritz garbrah

2017-09-28

The series is to help startup companies, young business executives and entrepreneurs to expand <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506617003_917_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Deputy Ambassador of Mexico to Ghana, H.E. Marcos Moreno is scheduled to lead discussions at the maiden edition of the Diplomacy Meets Business series at the Tomreik Hotel in Accra on October 11, 2017.

The Diplomacy Meets Business Series is a breakfast networking meeting set to bridge the gap and bring the diplomatic community closer to startup companies, young entrepreneurs and business executives in Ghana to share ideas and identify areas of possible collaboration and assistance to boost the reach, operations, and successes of entrepreneurship and the private sector in Ghana.

The series is to help our startup companies, young business executives and entrepreneurs expand their business network to the international level and also learn from the success stories in other countries through direct contact and access created by the diplomatic missions.

With a flourishing business and entrepreneurship climate in Mexico, the Deputy Ambassador of Mexico would share information on the business and entrepreneurship climate in Mexico, successful business sectors in Mexico and how entrepreneurs and businesses in Ghana can be connected to their counterparts in Mexico to expand their reach and network.

He is expected to touch on exchange programs and other opportunities in Mexico for startups, entrepreneurs and businesses and also expand on visa related issues and traveling to Mexico, among others.

Mexico in recent years have become a resilient emerging business heavyweight with its economic output as measured by GDP hitting $2.2 trillion in 2015.

Entrepreneurship and businesses are thriving in Mexico, producing wealth in an environment of sharing knowledge, respecting cultures and traditions, fostering open communication and applying universal values in every case.

Mr. Marcos Moreno is expected to bring this perspective of the Mexico’s success story to patrons and participants at the meeting to create a new partnership and bilateral relations agenda for the two countries.

The Diplomacy Meets Business is an initiative of the International Perspective for Policy & Governance (IPPG), a foreign affairs and international relations think tank through its youth empowerment brand, Young Diplomats of Ghana (YDG).

The program is strictly by invitation and also open to those who are able to register to participate in the session.