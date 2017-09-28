Metro Mass workers in Kumasi call off strike

Metro Mass Workers in Accra and Kumasi went on a protest to demand the removal of their MD <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506621497_661_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Workers of the Metro Mass Transit (MMT) in Kumasi have called off their sit down strike in protest of poor conditions of services.

Workers of the Metro Mass Transit in Kumasi on Wednesday September 27, 2017 embarked on a strike over poor conditions of services.

They accused Management of misappropriation of funds which has adversely affected the progress of the company.

They wondered why management would buy a car for Managing Director when the company is on the verge of collapsing.

However, the Secretary of Junior Staff of Metro Mass Transit Godfred Amoh speaking to Abusua Dawuro’s Osei Kwadwo said they have cancelled their strike because Management has agreed to address their concerns.

According to him, after management meeting, they agreed that the MD cannot buy a car for himself.

“They said they will address our conditions of service. They will do regular maintenance of the metro mass buses. We have to called off our strike because we believe in the management,” he said.

