Metro Mass drivers end strike as Parliament intervenes

play videoMetro Mass Workers in Accra and Kumasi went on a protest to demand the removal of their MD <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506628453_328_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Member of Parliament for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye has assured workers of the Metro Mass Transit in the Ashanti Region their concerns will be addressed by Parliament’s Committee on Roads and Transport.

Workers of the Metro Mass Transport system Wednesday embarked on an industrial action in protest over poor conditions of service as well as poor maintenance culture for the Metro Mass buses.

The drivers and other staff speaking to Abusua FM’s Osei Kwadwo said their action is to demand better salaries and conditions of services.

Yesterday’s sit-down strike left passengers frustrated as the drivers refused to commute passengers to their destinations for socio-economic activities to progress.

But Member the Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency in an interview urged the drivers and other staff to remain calm because their concerns will be address.

قالب وردپرس

Comments