Man who posed as police officer jailed 8 years

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-27

The Koforidua circuit court ‘A’ presided over by her worship Mercy Addai Kortey has sentenced a 25-year-old man who posed as a police officer to eight (8) years imprisonment.

Prince Baah pleaded guilty to all charges and was convicted on his own plea.

He was charged with five counts of impersonation, theft and public deception of an officer.

Police in the Eastern region last Monday arrested Baah from his hideout in Okorase, near Koforidua for impersonation and unlawful possession of police accoutrement.

Eastern Regional Police, PRO ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said police picked information on Monday that the suspect who impersonated as a policeman from Kumasi and is on leave in Koforidua, was seen wearing a police uniform in town.

He said the law enforcement officers then proceeded to his room at Okorase, Koforidua and conducted a search which revealed three sets of Ghana Police uniforms [one set of Camouflage, Set of Black Uniform, a blue-black Police Uniform], a blue-black beret with police crest, name tag bearing No. 50721 Prince Baah, in his possession.

Other items such as a pair of long black boots, a bayonet, specimen charged sheet book, police belt with ammunition Porch containing two body spray which looks like pepper spray and a tarsar as well as police flashlight were also retrieved.

During interrogation, the suspect told police that he got the uniforms from a policeman stationed at Kumasi, Effiduase, but bought the other accouterments at Asawase, Kumasi.