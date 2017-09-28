Let’s work together to make Free SHS big success – Asante-Akim South DCE

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asante-Akim South, Mr. Alexander Frimpong, has rallied Ghanaians to accept to work together to make the free senior high school (SHS) policy a big success.

He said this was important because of the enormous benefits the nation stood to gain through the development of its human capital.

He was speaking at a meeting with the chiefs and people of Atiemo, a predominantly farming community near Obogu.

The DCE was there to learn at first hand their development needs and concerns.

He indicated that the implementation of free SHS policy had opened the door of opportunity to many a student from poor homes, who otherwise could not have received senior high education.

Mr. Frimpong advised parents to take advantage of the intervention to put all their children in school.

He told them that it was by giving their children education that they would be helping to make their lives meaningful to the society.

Nana Kwame Dwumah, the chief, applauded the government for the bold decision to make SHS education free.

He said it was a right step which had brought huge financial relief to parents, especially those struggling with poverty.