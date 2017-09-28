Lecturer cautions Akufo-Addo against Rawlings

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Yarhan Arthur, a lecturer with the University of Winneba, Kumasi Campus has urged President Akufo-Addo to be wary of former President Jerry John Rawlings and the people within his government.

He said that the people cheering him are cloak and the earlier he saw the signs the better for him and his government.

According to him,“Today, my founder Rawlings and NPP members have been hailing him, that Nana Akufo-Addo is one of the honest men, but the same people who earlier said Rawlings was demon are saying different things about him today.”

However, he noted that, the people who hailed ex-President Jerry John Rawlings were the same people who played a big part in NDC’s big loss in the 2016 general elections and therefore Nana Addo must be careful about them.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo should be mindful of such characters within his administration because the same people will champion his defeat.

The outspoken member of the NDC added that former President John Mahama is not NDC’s problem but the characters surrounding him.