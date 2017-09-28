Lecturer cautions Akufo-Addo against Rawlings and NPP praise singers

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

A Lecturer with the University of Education Winneba Kumasi Campus, Yarhans Arthur has warned President Akufo-Addo against former President Jerry John Rawlings and elements within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and people in his government.

He indicated that the praises showered him by Rawlings are a mere façade and the earlier he saw the signs the better for his administration.

“Today, my founder Rawlings and NPP members have been hailing him, that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is one of the honest men… But the same people who earlier said Rawlings was demon are saying different things about him today” he advised.

According to the known National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, people surrounding then President John Mahama contributed to the party’s hefty defeat in the 2016 polls and therefore want the current president to mindful of such characters.

“Normally, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be very careful because the same people around him will champion his defeat” the Lecturer claimed

“I have always said that President Mahama is not our problem but the people who were surrounding him at the time”, Mr.Yarhans Arthur told host of Abusua Nkommo, Kwame Adinkra.

The outspoken communication member of the opposition party declared his intention to support former President Mahama should he decide to run for the NDC flagbearership slot ahead of the 2020 elections.

“I Yarhans will campaign for him, vote for him, any time he allows himself to contest for an election”, he vowed.