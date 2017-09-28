Leaked audio exonerates A Plus

Controversial hip life musician, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506600445_311_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

In a leaked audio recording, a senior female police officer was heard telling the musician his allegation is not far from right.

The yet-to be named police officer said investigations into the matter suggested that the two,Samuel Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye probably engaged in corruption.

A-Plus has labeled deputy Chief of Staffs Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor as stupid and corrupt appointees.

According to him, the seven months of President Akufo-Addo’s government have been good so far except for appointing two criminally minded people as Chief of Staff.

But the Police CID launched an investigations into the allegations and described as baseless.

However, the leaked audio played on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Wednesday seems to portray a different story.

