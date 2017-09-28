Leaked Asenso, Jinapor corruption tape: Voice not mine – A Plus

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Under fire musician and sympathizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus has denied the voice in a widely circulated leaked audio alleged to be a conversation between him and a senior female police officer.

Though he claims he has not listened to the full tape after his attention was drawn by some friends , he categorically denied neither being the source of the leakage nor the voice being his.

An aftermath of investigations into corruption allegations leveled against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff at the presidency[Francis Asenso Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor], has led to the leakage of a tape purported to the voice of A Plus and an unknown police female investigator in a telephone coversation making damning disclosures.

The Director of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service COP Bright Oduro last week stated in a final report that the claims were baseless and lacked merit absolving the two appointees of any wrongdoing.

But the leaked tape containing the voice of A Plus and the female investigator contradicts the contents of final report as the unknown officer was heard coaching the musician on how to write his statement and making damning disclosures.

The female cop in the tape is heard saying :” “as for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and what we’ve gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened, but we need to manage… the people are your people. We need to find the best way to ensure that Korle Bu works the way we all want it to work.”

“I feel sad for Nana, I think he has good intentions but he is not going to achieve them. You need somebody who’ll be neutral to tell them exactly what is there for them to understand and I wish I could have an audience with the President himself. Because it looks like most of the things doesn’t get to him…yes I feel sad for him.”

A Plus on the other side, said he has achieved his aim. “For me I think I have achieved my aim”

Reacting to the leaked tape on Accra based Kasapa fm, A Plus said :“I have not leaked any tape or even recorded any police officer. I have not had the chance to listen to any tape suggesting I was the one and so there is no way I can own that voice. I will state my mind when I get the opportunity to listen because I can’t comment on any secret tape by someone and claim ownership” he said.

“Yes, I made allegations against the two deputy chiefs of staff. I was invited by the police and was interrogated and at a point in time received calls but how can I be the owner when I have not even recorded any police officer” he cried.

“Ghanaians should not jump into conclusion and not put any police officer into trouble because I have not recorded any police officer. Though they have cleared the two, I still stand by the claims” he indicated.