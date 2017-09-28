Leaked: Asenso, Jinapor CID clearance cooked

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017



It has emerged that the clearance of the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff in the persons of Messers Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye- of corruption and thievery allegations leveled against them by Kwame Asare Obeng popularly called A Plus was cooked.

The Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service described as baseless and unsubstantiated allegations of thievery and corruption leveled against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff by Kwame Asare Obeng popularly called A Plus.

A statement issued and signed by the Director General of the Police CID, Bright Oduro said after weeks of investigations it was evident the allegations by A Plus lack credibility.

The musician, who is also a member of the governing New Patriotic Party had accused the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff of bribery and corruption. But the CID disputed the allegations and cleared the two.

However, a tape of the musician and a senior police officer has leaked exposing how the police administration managed to clear the two despite strong evidence available to buttress the musician’s claim.

In the audio, the police officer was heard advising the musician to deny the allegations, retract it because he is a member of the ruling party. ‘’As for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and what we have gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened.

But we need to manage; the people are your people. We need to find the best way that Korle-Bu works the way we all want it to work.’’ At this point, the musician interjected and added that we need to also find a way to ensure that ‘’our government’’ too works.

A-Plus said he was looking forward to a situation where the premier hospital and the government will work effectively. The senior police officer added that she felt sad for President Nana Akufo-Addo because he has good intentions but he is going to achieve them.

The two also agreed that if the president should have people who are genuine and give him the right information, he will be able to move this nation forward.