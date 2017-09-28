Jealously guard your legislature – Joe Osei Owusu urges Burkina Faso

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

The First Dep. Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu has expressed dismay at the attack that led to the burning of the Burkinabe Parliament.

Speaking at an interaction with the President and some selected Members of the Burkinabe National Assembly, Hon. Osei Owusu Said it is rather sad that the organization that represents the people should be attacked by the very people they seek to serve.

He called on media partitioners and the various interest groups in the country to jealously guard the legislature which is the fulcrum of democracy for any society.

The 1st Deputy Speaker assured the Burkina Faso Parliament of Ghana’s preparedness to assist the country in its efforts to strengthen democratic structures.

This, he said is imperative because of the common fortunes and close relations between the two countries, which he said, predates colonialism. The Ashanti’s of Ghana and the Mossis in Burkina Faso have long-standing historical ties and remain closely associated.

The Speaker of the Burkina Faso National Assembly, H.E Alhassane Sakande emphasized the need for a concerted effort for the development of south-south cooperation. He expressed his country’s gratitude for Ghana’s continued support.

The opening ceremony of the General Assembly this afternoon is expected to be sombre and reflective of the sad events that led to burning of the Burkinabe Parliament.

The 1st Deputy Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament is expected to address Members of the Assembly at the Opening Ceremony.