The Minister of Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has resurrected the debate over fall armyworms



The Minister of Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has resurrected the debate over the fall armyworms which invaded some farms in Ghana.

He is on record to have said the worms have been defeated while his former deputy and others challenged that assertion.

Here’s an infographic chronicling their contradicting comments on the rampaging armyworms.

قالب وردپرس

Comments