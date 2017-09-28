I am too hot to be in anyone’s pocket – Greater Accra Police Chief

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-27

The new Greater Accra Regional Police Commander has hinted he will not be compromised in his objective to clampdown on armed robbers and landguards in the region.

DSP Alex Mensah said he will restore sanity in the country’s capital, by ensuring that issues of robbery attacks are brought to an end.

He said he will also make sure motorists respect road traffic regulations.

At a familiarisation visit to The Multimedia Group, the Regional Police Chief said he will deal with issues of landguards who continue to torment residents of Accra.

DSP Alex Mensah told Joy FM’s Emefa Apawu Wednesday, he will wipe out the system of landguards and persons fomenting trouble. “My main objective is to make Accra safe and ensure that we reduce crime to the barest minimum through the legal means,” he said.

DSP Alex Mensah takes over from ACP Timothy Yosa Bonga who was the Regional Police boss until he was transferred to the Police Inspectorate Unit.

ACP Bonga was instrumental in the arrest of the notorius 43-year-old armed robber by name Charles Donkor, popularly known as ‘killer’ at Pokuase in Accra. Other armed groups were also arrested under his watch.

DSP Alex Mensah said the fight is not over, adding he will fight armed robbers to flee from the city. “We have developed strategies on how to deal with them, which we will roll out and we are going to pursue them,” he said.

He disclosed that the Police will be arraigning some landguards who were arrested at Amasaman and Abokobi, all within the region. “You can know everybody within the security services or within any circle but once you commit a crime the police are going to deal with you,” he said.

Responding to a question about lawlessness on the roads and people bribing the Police in order to get away, DSP Mensah said, the current police administration is committed to addressing those issues.

He said there is a reorientation programme going on at the Police Depot aimed at conscientizing the personnel about the adverse impact of bribery on the police department.

The new police chief said those who thinking about bribing him should rethink their position because he cannot be compromised. “I am too hot to be in anyone’s pocket, if you put me in your breast pocket, you might have cancer. If you put me in your back pocket, you might not be able to sit down. J. A Mensah is not bribable and I want to be remembered for fighting landguards,” he said.