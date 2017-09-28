GWCL rolls out electronic billing in four regions

Greater Accra, Central, Western and Ashanti Regions will be billed through the electronic system <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506630975_449_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has rolled out the electronic billing system in four regions in the country.

The electronic billing which was piloted in the Tema Metropolis in June 2016 has been rolled out in the Greater Accra; Central; Western and Ashanti Regions, a statement issued by the GWCL on Wednesday said.

The company is therefore urging customers who have not received their paper or electronic bills in the last six months or more or whose geographical locations have not been captured by the company since the data collection exercise begun to report to the their nearest offices.

In June 2016, the Ghana Water Company Limited informed customers that it is changing over from paper bills to electronic bills where customers will receive their bills on their cell phones via text messages or emails.

“The process is still ongoing and very soon, a full transition with a cutoff date for paper bill will be announced”, said the statement.

