Government releases GHC25m for NSS farm expansion

Government has released 25 million Ghana Cedis to the National Service Scheme, (NSS) for the expansion of its farms across the country.

This is in line with the government planting for Food and Jobs program.

The Executive Director of the scheme Ussif Mustapha who announce this after joining personnel on the farm to harvest maize said the personnel should leverage the opportunity and go into commercial farming after the service year.

Mr. Mustapha said the scheme was not able to release it target because of the Army worm invasion.

The executive director said the scheme was targeting 7 thousand bags of maize from the farm but the invasion of the farm the army has reduce it target to 4 thousand. At the time of the visit one thousand mini bags of maize have been harvested.

Mr. Mustapha said with the money released by the government to the scheme, the scheme will from next year go into other areas of agriculture.

Mr. Mustapha urged the personnel working on the farm to learn all the best practices so at the end of their service they can go into commercial farming and take advantage of the huge market in the Sub region.

