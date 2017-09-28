Ghana soon to roll out chip-embedded passports

Director of Passports claims his outfit processes up to 300 passports everyday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506609980_118_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Passport Office is banking on the successful rollout of the national ID system to significantly enhance its operations and stem the illegal acquisition of Ghanaian passports by foreigners.

At a news conference in Accra on Wednesday, the Passport Office also announced it will soon roll out the chip-embedded passports to further enhance the security of the travel document and make it a lot more difficult for it to be faked.

“With the biometric passports that we are using now, the security features are enormous even though it is not up to the e-passports which is where we want to get to,” said Director of Passports, Emmanuel Enos told Joy News’ Hannah Odame.

Officials have meanwhile been celebrating what they say is a marked improvement in their processes which makes the acquisition of a passport possible in three days.



Director of Passports, Emmanuel Enos, said his outfit currently processes up to 300 passports every day.

A newly introduced online passport application platform is enabling Ghanaians in the diaspora whose passports are about to expire and who are planning to return home could easily apply for a Ghanaian passport through the online portal prior to their return home.

