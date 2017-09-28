Ghana Chamber of Shipping lauds maritime boundary judgement

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: GNA

2017-09-28

file photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506611926_918_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Chamber of Shipping says it welcomes with satisfaction the judgment delivered by the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea in the maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

A statement signed by Ben Owusu Mensah Chairman of the Ghana Chamber of Shipping and copied to the GNA commended the patriotic zeal that characterized the efforts of the previous and current administrations in pursuing the matter to its conclusion despite the inherent risks.

The Chamber noted that the decision of the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal of the law of the sea was unanimous and emphatic.

The Chamber further noted that in accordance with the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), there is no appeal to the decision delivered by the Special Chamber.

“It is the hope of The Chamber that in view of the clarity that attended to the jurisprudential issues so adeptly dealt with by the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea, no occasion would arise to necessitate a call for clarity by either party even though such a vent is provided by UNCLOS,” it said.

Without doubt, the decision of the tribunal went in favor of Ghana, the statement said.

Côte d’Ivoire, however, was not left bereft of its claims and certainly made gains in respect of the decision, thus leading to the attainment of the end of maritime boundary delimitation – an equitable result.

The Chamber called upon government to manage any post-judgment sensitivities so as to keep intact the bonds of fraternity and cooperation that have for a very long time been a cherished and preserved hallmark in the relationship between the two countries.

The Chamber commended the Legal and technical team composed by Ghana, both foreign and local, for the demonstration of commitment and the exhibition of dexterity in the handling of the case.

In view of the time already lost, The Chamber entreated Tullow Oil and its partners to work expeditiously and assiduously towards meeting its targets.

“It is the hope of The Chamber that this landmark decision would not cement further the strong bonds of friendship and partnership between the two countries but also be a fillip towards the social and economic



development of the two countries for the benefit of their teeming populations,” the statement added.