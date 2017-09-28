Free SHS: Our schools are empty – Private school heads

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

The Central Regional chairman for the Conference of Heads of Private Second Cycle Schools (CHOPSS), Mr. Fred Asare says government has still not engaged them despite the concerns raised over the implementation of the free SHS policy.

The conference had expressed its disappointment with the negative effect the policy is having on admissions in private schools, with reports that enrollment of first-years has dropped significantly.

According to the conference, they are losing investments and jobs because of the implementation. Speaking to Kwame Tutu on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Mr. Asare said despite their call, nothing has been done about it. He said the students who are enrolling in private schools are the ones who protested the schools they were placed in some public schools. He said, the number of students enrolling in our schools is few and that is a threat to our investments.

Mr. Asare also indicated that some of the students placed in public schools have been forced to be day students but because they disliked it, ‘’they have decided to enroll in our schools. It is our wish that our private schools have more students enrolling but our dormitories and classrooms are empty,’’ he added.

Private schools he stated admit between 80-100 fresh students every academic year but the policy has seriously affected us and so, we are appealing to government to give us placements. If the public schools are empty and candidates are rejecting the schools given them, give them to the private schools.