‘Fake’ Police Officer in Koforidua jailed 8 years

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-27

The Koforidua Circuit Court ‘B’ presided over by Mercy Adei Kotei has sentenced to eight years imprisonment the fake Police officer ,Prince Baah arrested in Koforidua.

The 25-year-old was sentenced Wednesday on his own plea of guilty to five counts including impersonation, stealing and deceit of Public officer.

The convict was arrested Tuesday by the Eastern regional police for impersonating a police officer.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, a search conducted in the room of the convict at Koforidua-Okorase revealed three sets of police uniforms – a Camouflage, Black Uniform and a blue-black Police uniform with Lang yang.

Other items discovered included a blue-black beret with crest number 50721 bearing the name Prince Baah, a pair of long black boots, a bayonet, and specimen charged sheet book. Also, a police belt with ammunition Porch containing two body spray which looks like a pepper spray and a taser as well as police flashlight were retrieved.