Encroachers around Mpoase dump site asked to leave

The government has given encroachers on potions of lands that lead to a dump site at Mpoase, in Dansoman Glefe, Friday, to evacuate or face eviction.

A Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Michael Dzato, who made the announcement, said this is to allow contractors move to site to start the emergency evacuation and covering of the refuse.

Speaking to journalists after touring the site on Tuesday, Mr. Dzato said the residents are disregarding an agreement they signed had with the ministry.

“As a ministry, we want to get assess to be able to do this evacuation because the health of the people is what we are targeting, so we want to get access, and I am told that there are some unauthorized structures at this particular place so it is within the domain of the AMA to clear the way for the contractor to come in; and that’s how come the place has not been worked on,” he said,

The Deputy Minister further explained that, the plan is to evacuate and make sure people don’t dump refuse there.

He added that “if they want to dump [rubbish], this is not the best way to dump. We have transfer stations, we’ve also provided containers for them to use. This is for the short-term, while we look at how best we can fix the situation. This place is not a dumping site, Human beings are here and we need to make sure the place is clean. We’ll be coming back again to inspect the work because the contractor has been given the go ahead.”

The Mpoase dumpsite is one of the six sites that government is seeking to close down in the Greater Accra Region.