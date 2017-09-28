Election of incompetent executives in 2014 weakened party structures – Gyan

Former National Organizer of NDC, Yaw Boateng Gyan <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506566876_263_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kofi Adams’ claim of inheriting weak structures from the previous national executive committee of the party has not gone down well with his predecessor, Mr. Yaw Boateng Gyan.

According to Mr. Yaw Boateng Gyan, he is surprised by the assertion of Mr. Kofi Adams that the current National Executive Committee Members inherited weak structures and that efforts are being made by the present leadership of the party to ensure solid structures for take-off by the next crop of people who will take over the leadership mantle from them.

Clearly unenthused by his colleague’s comments, Mr Boateng Gyan stated on Okay FM’s “Ade Akye Abia” Morning Show, that Kofi Adams was not being honest regarding the cause of the defeat of the NDC in the 2016 elections.

He maintained that the structures had been strong until in 2014 when the party decided to change the status quo by influencing and imposing people in the executive position they can manipulate at the branch level to do the bidding for them at the Constituencies, Regional and eventually at the National level.

“You know something, there are some truths that Kofi and others don’t want to mention but I will talk about it today. The truth is that when we were about to elect new executives in 2014 in Kumasi, what actually happened was that the structures which we have used for many years at the grassroots changed from the branches at the polling station level, constituencies, and regional before national levels”, he hinted.

“Some of us decided to select people from the grassroots who will be willing to vote for them at the constituencies and when it comes to the regional, the same people will vote for them and again vote for them at the national level”.

“So with the structures, we (NDC as a party) started to weaken them from that stage. We went to vote for people who cannot do the work; we voted for people who are incompetent to do the work in order for them to vote for their preferred candidates at the constituencies, regional and national levels. This is what actually happened to the existing structures we created”, he charged.

Dismissing Kofi Adams’ assertions, he stated that it cannot be true that the current national executives inherited weak structures, and rather blamed the selfish interests of some for the weak party structures.

“It is our own selfish interest and shady deals we wanted to do to attain certain positions in the party which started weakening the party structures . . . the decision to influence the choice of branch executives and who in turn could be influenced by some constituency executives and on and on to the national executive positions . . . ”

“Nobody should blame anybody for the weak structures in the party. Nobody inherited any weak structures; we rather created those weak structures. If certain people will stop sponsoring other candidates with money and allow competent people with passion for the party to contest for position, the weak structures will not continue to stay with us. Nobody was holding any weak structure and handed over to the next executives; we selfishly created the weak structures to get certain positions in the party”, he charged.

