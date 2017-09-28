Ecobank cements position as best performing Bank at 2017 CIMG awards

Business News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

2017-09-27

Ecobank Ghana has been named the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG)’s ‘Bank of the Year 2016’.

The bank was recognised with the highly-coveted and prestigious accolade at the 28th CIMG National Marketing Performance Awards, held in Accra on Saturday, 23rd September 2017. This is a continuation of the impressive track record of successes achieved by the Bank.

Ecobank Ghana previously was adjudged the Best Bank of the year 2016 during the CIG Banking awards and Best Bank in Ghana for the third consecutive year at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2016.

In a citation presented to the bank, the CIMG indicated that: “you embarked on a digitization agenda that saw you introduce three unparalleled products, namely: Ecobank Mobile App (which has attracted over 120,000 active downloads within 1 year), Ecobank Unified QR code for both MasterPass and mVISA and Ecobank TBill4All.

These, coupled with your effective segmentation drive, have impacted positively on your operations, resulting in sustained growth in Deposits, Loans, Incomes, Profits, Total Assets and Shareholders Funds. Your CSR investment of GH¢3.4million impacted many lives, bringing unprecedented waves of change to many beneficiaries in the areas of education, health and financial inclusion.”

The Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana and Regional Executive for Anglophone West Africa, Dan Sackey said: “we are absolutely delighted to win such a prestigious award in what we believe is a great year for Ecobank.

“This recognition is a further testament of Ecobank being the best bank in Ghana and our customers will continue to be at the forefront of everything we do. Being named Ghana’s Best Bank by three prestigious bodies in a year confirms our commitment to our customers,” he said.

Ecobank is noted for being committed to ensuring banking convenience for everyone, including the unbanked.

The bank’s recently upgraded mobile app is a perfect example of its desire to serve the entire market as it offers enhanced service options including instant payments for goods or services, deposit funds, cash withdrawals and ability to send money anywhere, anytime from one’s mobile phone.

By these, the bank is relentlessly pursuing its mission of providing convenient, accessible and reliable financial products and services to customers locally and internationally.