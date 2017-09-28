DSW establish a Green Coast Park & Recycling Village in Yilo Krobo

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: newsafrikaonline.com

2017-09-28

Green Coast Group pledged to support the project with 500 seedlings of the dwarf coconut species <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506632236_112_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana among many countries like India can make strides in the Eco-tourism sector; this means that we accept to change people and environment by designing natural systems for sustainable development through travel and tour.

Former Morning Show host for Rite FM who doubles as Director for Operations for Power Africa Multimedia Ltd, Mr Krobea Asante reiterated their resolve to partner the Drink Safe Water ambassadors to establish a “Green Coast Park & Recycling village in Asinesi. He disclosed this to Drink Safe Water ambassadors during a recent group discussion.

“As part of DSW Group’s plans to celebrate Kloyosikplemi festival this November, with a strong opposition to indiscriminate disposal of waste, we are on the verge of identifying prominent sponsors and partners to drive on our mission of maintaining sanitary environments and protecting water resources,” Krobea observed.

According to the DSW convener, the group has already sent an open proposal for sponsorship and support for cleaning purposes which consists of 300 waste bins, 500 long brooms, cutlasses, gloves, rakes, detergents and refreshment packages including other souvenirs.

Green Coast Group and consult, an agribusiness firm as part of its social responsibilities and quest for a greener Ghana has pledged its partnership and readiness support DSW Group to observe a litter-free environment before, during and after this year’s Kloyosikplemi festival.

C.E.O for Green Coast Group and Consult, Mr Kwaku Boateng told Krobea in an exclusive interview that sanitation was keen in sustaining environmental and water resources, hence the need to encourage tree planting in all communities.

He pledged to support the project with 500 seedlings of the dwarf coconut species to be planted in Yilo Krobo.

He said coconut is economically doing well both locally and internationally due to the colossal advantages in the value sector.

“Today as you request for support in organizing cleanups before, during and after the Kloyosikplemi festival, give yourself just 2 years and your group can be dependent on the proceeds derived from the plantation”, Mr Boateng noted.

Green Coast Group and Consult, has a track record of training farmers on good agricultural practices, planting and sale of hybrid cocos nucifera (Coconut) seedlings in the country, as well as developing the industry through value addition.

He disclosed that the 500 dwarf seedlings being donated on behalf of his company is part of their CSR towards greening environments and helping in the sharp climate change effect.

Mr Boateng promised to provide education and cultural practices to realise full plantation of the seedlings.

He mentioned that almost every part of the plant was useful in a unique way, and that drink safe water group will be supported through growing and nurturing stages until harvesting.

Mr Boateng said the coconut fruit was useful as well as its water, shell, fibre, roots, branches and even old stems used for furniture purpose, “we are ever ready to explore the business with you and the municipality”, he emphasized.

Explaining his vision for an Eco-tourism site, he said, the system has many advantages to start international relationships as many people are eager to explore the environment.

Ecotourism is defined as “responsible travel to natural areas that conserves the environment, sustains the well-being of the local people, and involves interpretation and education” (TIES, 2015).

“Education is meant to be inclusive of both staff and guests, this gives our consult the conviction to help communities build strong resilience towards environmental pollution and help today’s climate change effect on humanity and all other Ecosystems”.

Elaborating on Principles of Ecotourism, he elated Ecotourism is about uniting conservation, communities, and sustainable travel.

“This means that those who implement, and participate in and market ecotourism activities, should adopt the following ecotourism principles”, he has under listed.

“Minimize physical, social, behavioural, and psychological impacts; build environmental and cultural awareness and respect; provide positive experiences for both visitors and hosts; provide direct financial benefits for conservation; generate financial benefits for both local people and private industry; deliver memorable interpretative experiences to visitors that help raise sensitivity to host countries’ political, environmental, and social climates. Design, construct and operate low -impact facilities. Recognize the rights and spiritual beliefs of the Indigenous People in your community and work in partnership with them to create empowerment.’’

Mr Boateng tells Director of Operations for Power Africa Multimedia Ltd, Mr Krobea Asante the dwarf species take only three (3) years to start yielding fruits.

Chairman of DSW group, Mr Issaka Amon Kotei applauded Mr Boateng and his company for the pledge support and charged the projects committee headed by Mr Daniel Alimoh to immediately schedule a meeting with Assembly and traditional authorities to discuss further, since they are a major stake in community development.

In a development, Mr Isaac Tetteh Amanor, Assemblymember for Asinesi electoral area has expressed his readiness to contact chiefs and opinion leaders to immediately release any required land to kick-start planting of all 500 seedlings in the area.

“Asinesi Ecotourism, possible to change communities, and add a new area of discovery and learning for sustainable cleaning each year in Kroboland”, Mr Krobea Asante added and pleaded with Member of Parliament, Hon. Magnus Kofi Amoatey and MCE, Mr Ebenezer Tetteh Kupualor and leaders to support the project for development.