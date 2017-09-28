DKM customers appeal to President to redeem his pledge

Business News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Customers of DKM Micro-Finance Company Ltd in the Upper East Region who are yet to receive their deposits have appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to redeem his pledge of helping DKM customers to get back their investments, when campaigning prior to the 2016 elections.

The victims, who made the call at a Press Conference organized in Bolgatanga on Wednesday, said the liquidator’s claims of settling about 92 per cent of customers was untrue.

The Spokesperson for the Concerned Customers of DKM Micro-Finance Company Ltd, Mr Elias Ayinbila Apasiya, declared.

Mr Apasiya, said there were still significant numbers of people whose names could not be found on the list provided and said whilst some customers had only received part payments of their deposits, others took part payments as low as 1 per cent of their deposits.

The aggrieved customers blamed the Liquidator for not following due diligence and procedures in valuing the assets of DKM.

The victims said they would not substantiate to the request of the Liquidator to give out their bank account numbers and to sign before they are paid, stressing that, “we will not sign our death warrant before our death”.

They also appealed to the Members of the Council of State, Members of Parliament, NGO’S, the National House of Chiefs, Conference of Catholic Bishops, Christian Council of Ghana, National Chief Imam and other stakeholders to come to their aid by ensuring that they retrieve their deposits.

“DKM customers are dying, DKM customers are committing suicide, DKM customers are in prisons simply because they could not pay back monies they have borrowed from individuals, companies, businesses, banks. Our families are dying“, they stressed.

Mrs Asibi Mohammed, a market woman and a victim recalled how she was nearly divorced by the husband when he heard that she took a loan from a bank and deposited it at the DKM Micro-finance Company Limited without informing him.

Another Victim, Mrs Faustina Atibire, said as at now, the bank she took the loan from and deposited at the Microfinance is still deducting from her salary making it difficult for her to care for her child’s education.

Most of the Customers stated that their names were not found on the list that was issued by the Liquidator and stressed the need for the problem to be rectified to enable them to receive their monies.