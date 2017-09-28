Concerned Voters Movement charges President Akufo-Addo to sack NLA boss

xxxxxxxxxxx of Thursday, 28 September 2017

The Concerned Voters Movement (CVM) has lashed out at the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Kofi Osei Ameyaw, over a plagiarised Lotto and Lotteries Authority Bill he submitted to parliament for deliberation and passage into law.

A statement issued and signed by the group’s President, Razak Kojo Opoku chided Mr. Ameyaw for being insubordinate, lazy and intellectually incompetent, charging President Akufo-Addo to relieve him of his the post.

According to the statement, “Kofi Osei Ameyaw is very lazy and intellectually incompetent. The Lotto and Lotteries Authority Bill he submitted to Parliament was just the fusion of National Lotto Act, 2006 (ACT 722), Gaming Act, 2006 (721) and Veterans Administration, Ghana Act, 2012 (Act 844). Kofi Osei Ameyaw has no legal right to plagiarize the working documents of Gaming Commission of Ghana and Veterans Administration Ghana without consulting them”.

The group also urged the Gaming Commission of Ghana (GCG) and Veterans Administration to press charges against Mr. Ameyaw for plagiarism and also the attempt to merge the NLA, GCG and the Veterans Administration without consulting the stakeholders.

Fraud allegation against Ameyaw and others

Kofi Osei Ameyaw, David Lamptey (AG Director, legal of NLA) and Merlin Gaming Ghana Limited are in a serious conspiracy to defraud the nation of GHC15,000,000.00 as settlement for a legal claim by the Merlin Gaming Limited, the statement alleged.

Concerned Voters Movement appealed to the President and Vice, as well as CID, EOCO, BNI to investigate Kofi Osei Ameyaw over GHC15,000,000 rot.