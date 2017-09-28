Bumper harvest at National Service Scheme farms

Business News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

Source: Jamaludeen Abdullah

2017-09-27

The Ag. Executive Director of National Service Scheme Hon. Mustapha Ussif, visited the Dawhwenya farms on Tuesday 26th September.

The visit was to support and supervise personnel at the farms as they begin the harvest of the 250 Arches of maize farm.

Speaking to the media, Hon. Ussif said he was impressed by the yield on the farm. He added, “close to 1000 bags have been packed and we are looking forward to hitting 15000 bags after harvesting on all our farms.”

He added, the Scheme only concentrated on Maize and Poultry this year but will venture into other cereals and animal husbandry in the next year.

He also used the opportunity to thank Government for releasing a budget of Gh¢25,000,000 to support the Scheme programs such as Youth in Agriculture, reviving the borehole drilling unit and other entrepreneurship programs.

In conclusion, “the Scheme has so far posted over 5000 personnel to support the agriculture sector. Some of this personnel where posted to support Planting for Food and Jobs, the Scheme’s farms, Private and state owned farms.

In his company was the Ag. Deputy Director in charge of Finance and Administration, Madam Gifty Oware-Aboagye and Director of Project for the Scheme, Madam Dorinda Agar.

Harvesting is currently ongoing on the 600 arches land at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, 150 arches at Yeziesi, Tatala and 60 arches in Damango all in the Northern Region, 150 arches at Brenam in the Brong Ahafo Region.