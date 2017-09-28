Billing at Ghana Water Company goes electronic

Business News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced the transition of its billing system from paper to electronic at some of its offices across the country.

A statement by the company Wednesday said residents in the Greater Accra, Western, Central and Ashanti regions will now be able to access their bills in an electronic form.

As a result of the new changes, GWCL has requested consumers in the four regions to ensure that accurate information about their geographical locations among others has duly been submitted.

The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) wishes to inform its cherished customers that the transition from paper to electronic billing, which was started in June 2016 has been rolled out in the Greater Accra; Central; Western and Ashanti Regions.

To ensure that all customers in the aforementioned regions are properly registered unto our electronic billing system, and are receiving e-bills; Customers

Who have not received their paper or electronic bills (SMS and/or Email) in the last six (6) months or more or whose cell phone numbers/emails and geographical locations have not been captured by GWCL Officers since the data collection exercise begun,

are kindly being requested by management to, as a matter of urgency, visit the nearest GWCL office to report or call GWCL Call Centre to report on the following numbers:

0302 218 240

0302 774 707

0207 385 087

0207 385 089

0207 385 090

0555 123 393 (Whatsapp Only)

0555 155 524 (Whatsapp Only)

0800 40000 (Toll-free on Vodafone lines only)

Customers can as well send their complaint via WhatsApp, including google locations of their homes or properties to these Call Centre numbers to enable easy identification of their properties.

In June 2016, the Ghana Water Company Limited informed customers that it is changing over from paper bills to electronic bills where customers will receive their bills on their cell phones via text messages and/or emails. The process is still ongoing and very soon, a full transition with a cutoff date for paper bill will be announced.

Management of GWCL is grateful for the support it has enjoyed over the period since it announced the transition in June 2016. GWCL is always at your service to provide you with the best of service.

Help GWCL to service you better