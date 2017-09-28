Arrest me if you have evidence – A Plus dares Deputy CID Boss

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Popular musician Kwame Asare Obeng also known as A-Plus has dared Assistant Commissioner of Police to arrest him if she has evidence he doctored her tape.

According to him, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah who was part of the team which investigated corruption allegations he leveled against two Deputies at the Office of the Chief of Staff, Messrs Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye is being economical with the truth.

His comment follows claims by the Deputy CID boss that the voice in a conversation with A Plus has been doctored for mischievous purposes.

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service last week described as baseless, a claim of corruption against Deputy Chiefs-of-Staff by A-Plus.

Director General of the CID, COP Bright Oduro, in a statement, said the report indicated that the evidence provided by A Plus to back his claims were “baseless, unsubstantiated and lacks credibility”.

An audio thought to be excerpts of a conversation between A-Plus and a female investigator sought to downplay the CID report and suggested a cover-up by the police to protect the two public officials.

But ACP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah in a statement admitted the voice in the audio is hers but maintained that the content has been doctored.

In a quick rebuttal, A Plus on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday said the police chief rushed in his conclusions.

He could not fathom why a police chief without any evidence will conclude that he voice has been doctored.

Denying that he leaked the tape, the maverick musician said the conclusion of the investigation was skewed to favour the two presidential staffers, Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye.

“They said the allegation was baseless and I have kept quite now they want to sacrifice me. If you move one step, I will move two” he fumed.

A Plus is said the statement put out by ACP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is because her “guilty conscience is haunting her”.