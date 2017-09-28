Arrest Akpaloo over discriminatory comments against northerners – Lecturer

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-28

Founder and chairman of Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506589029_727_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A lecturer with the University of Education Winneba Kumasi Campus, Yarhans Arthur has called for immediate arrest and prosecution of the founder and chairman of Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo for discriminatory comments against people of Northern extraction.

“Clearly Kofi Akpaloo is a man of discrimination and has demonstrated to me this morning he cannot be President of Ghana” the Lecturer and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communicator said.

“If we are fair in this country, that man should be charged. …He has discriminated against Northerners from now onwards”, Mr. Yarhans Arthur claims.

“I do not blame him too much but Martin Amidu who said former President John Mahama for that matter people from North have lost credibility to lead this country as Presidents”, he fumed on Abusua FM in Kumasi.

The LPG founder is also no record to have said, no person from the North including the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. S.K. Bagbin who has declared his intentions to contest the NDC flagbearer slot to lead the party.

Mr. Kofi Akploo in an interview on Abusua FM with Kwame Adinkra insisted Hon. S.K. still cannot become President as people from northern part of the country still lack credibility.

Mr. Yarhans Arthur therefore urged Ghanaians to disregard notion northerners are dishonest and took the blame to the doorstep of former Attorney General Martin Amidu who also hails from that part of the country.