America Visa Lottery has not been cancelled – Expert hints

Business News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-28

Over 150,000 Ghanaians have benefited from the American DV Program <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506576967_759_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

For many of us who feared that our hopes of starting a new life at the United States of America (USA), we may have to think again because an independent expert who deals in international trade, Emmanuel Opoku Acheampong has revealed that this is never the case.

Sharing his thoughts on the DV lottery program, Mr Opoku Acheampong made the case that the program continues to operate in full force and that interested Africans can still sign on to the program.

There were earlier claims that the new administration of the US under the leadership of President will not only be repealing the program but also endorsing a new bill titled “ Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment Act”.

The DV Visa won’t be the only casualty. Other visas will also be affected. Currently, you can apply for a green card if you are the spouse or child of a U.S. citizen. You can also apply as an unmarried son or daughter, a parent, brother or sister of a U.S. citizen. The Raise Act proposes to abolish these relationships.

What this means is that the number of persons who will now be enjoying the gains of the DV Program would now be cut down by half – a development which would mean a strict assessment of all applications.

So far, over 150,000 Ghanaians have benefited from the American DV Program with over 500,000 expected to benefit from the program.