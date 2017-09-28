Akufo-Addo government to consider going back to four-year SHS program

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Government is considering reintroducing the four-year Senior High School programme which was initially launched in 2007, but was scrapped by the Atta Mills administration when it attained power the following year.

According to the Minister for Planning, Prof. Gyan Baffour, a possible review of the SHS tenure would be considered as government sees the current three years as insufficient time for the secondary education syllabus to be thoroughly completed.

He noted that government is monitoring the current secondary school tenure, and the first step in the review will be to determine how the current program is being utilised.

In a report by Citifmonline.com, Prof. Gyan stated that government wants to ensure that the three years program, which is actually two and a half years, is fully spent as a three-year tenure.

Following the proposed review, government will determine whether (with the public’s opinion) to move forward with the current SHS program or revert to the four-year program.

He stated that if the change in the length of the program is approved, government will ensure that money will not be a problem for the smooth re-launch of the program.

“If it is found out the four years is better than three years in training our children, then money should not be the basis in denying them that four years… It is not only access, but it also includes quality, and if it is four years that will give them quality and that is what the people want, so be it,” Prof. Gyan said.

The minister also indicated that the public’s opinion will be taken into consideration before any decision is made.