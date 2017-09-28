A-Plus doctored ‘leaked’ tapes – CID Deputy Director

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-28

ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, CID Deputy Director-General <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506629083_83_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), ACP Maame Yaay Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has accused Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A-Plus, of doctoring the circulating audio suggesting there was a cover-up in the probe of President Akufo-Addo’s two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

ACP Maame Yaay Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, in a statement, said she had listened to the purported conversation between herself and A-Plus and according to her, “it is very obvious that my conversation with him has been doctored and/or edited to achieve a deliberate, mischievous and evil purpose.”

She added that, much of the content of the said tape “is a total fabrication and figment of the author’s imagination.”

A-Plus had made corruption allegations against two presidential staffers, but they were found to be baseless after the CID’s investigations into the matter.

But in the latest audio recording said to be a leaked recording of a conversation between the two, the police officer was heard advising the A-Plus to deny the allegations because is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In her statement, ACP Addo-Danquah narrated that, during the investigation of the presidential staffers, two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor, she had phone conversations with A-plus in an attempt to get him to document his denial of the thievery allegations against the two.

In addition to accusing the presidential staffers of being corrupt, A-Plus had also described the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff as thieves but later retracted.

According to the ACP Addo-Danquah, she had wanted him to return to the CID to give a further statement but he “failed to report back to document his denial of the thievery allegations even though he had categorically stated so in his verbal narration,” the statement said.

“I wish to categorically and emphatically state that, I have never intimated to A-plus in any conversation whatsoever, that I believe his allegation of corruption against the two senior government officials had been confirmed following our investigations,” ACP Addo-Danquah maintained.