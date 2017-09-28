371 Togolese nationals arrive in Ghana – NADMO

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Over 300 Togolese have arrived in Chereponi and Bunkpurugu, two border towns in the Northern Region to seek refuge from an ongoing political unrest in their country.

The Northern Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Alhaji Abdullah Hindu confirmed the arrival of the Togolese refugees to Graphic Online and gave the number of refugees who had arrived in Chereponi as 295 and those in Bunkpurugu as 76.

He said the refugees in Chereponi were made up of 110 men, 96 women and 89 children, comprising 43 males and 46 females.

He said the security agencies are currently taking them through security and health screening to ensure that they do not pose as a threat to the nation.

He said currently a shelter has been created for the refugees in the two border towns and have been served with some relief items.

Alhaji Hindu said due to intermarriages, some of the refugees who arrived are also living with their relatives in Chereponi and Bunkpurugu.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Chereponi, Mr. Abdul Razak Tahidu, in an interview with Graphic Online said the assembly has provided accommodation for the refugees; however, food and water remained a challenge as the assembly is financially handicapped.

“We have provided them with some local rice, 50 kgs each, cooking oil, blankets and we are currently housing them in two locations at Chereponi, while others are living with relatives,” he said.