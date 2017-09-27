Yusif Basigi hails National Womens League impact On Black Princesses

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2017

2017-09-27

Black Princesses Head Coach, Yusif Basigi has extolled the effect of the National Womens League on his team.

Leading 5-0 on aggregate in the first round of the 2018 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier, the National Under 20 Female Football Team are currently gearing up for their Algerian opponents in the return leg at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

In an exclusive interview with XYZ SPORTS, the ex-Sekondi Hasaacas trainer insists the women’s top-flight football competition has helped in nurturing and scouting of players into the national team.

“Initially it was not like this. Those days, coaches pick players based on recommendations, and just from some few clubs that are around. But this time because of the league, they go around to scout and see the good ones around and pick them. Not on recommendation, but on what the coach has seen” He said.

Basigi added: “The league is really helping. Now there is even an FA Cup ongoing. It’s also very good and helping”.

The Black Princesses are aiming to qualify for a fifth consecutive World Cup in France next year.