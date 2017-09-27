William Quaitoo is not irreplaceable – Afriyie Akoto

William Quaitoo, Former Deputy Agric Minister <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506521865_173_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Minister of Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has confessed missing his deputy who resigned over ethnocentric outburst.

However, Dr. Akoto insists William Quaitoo is “not irreplaceable.”

Quaitoo went down in history as one of the few ministers to have thrown in the towel while in office over intense public uproar, having described farmers from the Northern parts of Ghana “as difficult.”

Barely a month into his resignation, his boss justified why he was appointed, saying “competent” Quaitoo would be missed.

“The work we are doing is not about emotions,” the two-term Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso constituency told Morning Starr host Francis Abban. “He’s not irreplaceable.”

Dr. Akoto touted Quaitoo’s credentials as one of the experts in perennial crops.

